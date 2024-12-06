APC Disowns Jonathan’s 2027 Campaign Posters 

Share

Following the 2027 campaign poster of the former President, Goodluck Jonathan that flooded the streets of Kano State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from its purported faction, Team New Nigeria (TNN),

The posters, which appeared at strategic locations like Gyadi-Gyadi/Zoo Road Flyover, Kofar Nasarawa, and State Road, bore messages such as “Team New Nigeria 2027; The Goodluck Nigeria Needs — Dr Goodluck Jonathan.”

The development sparked speculation about Jonathan’s possible re-entry into the political arena under the APC’s banner.

However, APC’s Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, dismissed the move, saying Jonathan is not a registered member of the party.

Team New Nigeria (TNN) claimed to have mobilized 26,382,000 registered voters across Nigeria and established party structures, including a flag, logo, constitution, and manifesto.

The group reportedly formed a harmonization committee in Kano and was on the verge of registering as a political party with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In response, Duru criticized TNN’s actions as baseless and unaffiliated with the APC.

He referenced a similar incident in the lead-up to the 2023 elections, where a group purchased nomination forms for Jonathan under the APC, which was subsequently dismissed by the party leadership.

Duru emphasized that Jonathan cannot be considered for the APC’s presidential ticket unless he becomes a card-carrying member of the party.

“Until he is a card-carrying member of the APC, it is only then we can give him that recognition,” he stated.

He further described TNN as an “amorphous group” unaffiliated with the APC and reiterated that their actions validate their lack of ties to the ruling party.

“If they are members of the party and want to form a different initiative within the APC, they are more than welcome.

“But this is clearly not the case,” remarked.

