APC Dismisses Lack Of Internal Democracy

…Says defections products of good governance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the allegations of lack of internal democracy in the party.

The APC Deputy National Women leader of the and Deputy National Chairman of IPAC, Hajia Zainab Abubakar, who dismissed the allegations, also said people defecting into APC do so because of the performance of the party.

Speaking to journalists at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday, she said, APC adheres to internal democracy.

“When some people cry of lack of internal democracy, it is because they have lost. In Internal democracy APC leads others follow.”

Speaking on the crisis in other parties and defections into APC, the Deputy National Women leader said, “APC is not responsible for crisis in other parties.

Governors see APC as more reliable party. You don’t blame anybody who wants to belong to a moving train. We don’t censor political membership

The first form of election in a party is consensus.”

Speaking with newsmen the Deputy National Chairman of IPAC who is newly emerged said IPAC intends to institute internal democracy in political party.

She said: “Regarding factions, IPAC relates strictly with INEC. It is the names of party leaders on INEC portal that IPAC works with. We do not concern ourselves with factional disputes.”

On her emergence recently as the Vice Chairperson of IPAC, Hajia Zainab said the organization now has three women in its executive, instead of the zero gender inclusion level it previously had.

She promised to create dialogue and foster cordial relationships among political parties and to deepen democracy.

“I belong to the ruling party, and that gives me an edge. IPAC will also benefit immensely from my position in the ruling party.

“I intend to be a pillar of stability to promote dialogue and consensus among political parties.

“I will also ensure the promotion of electoral integrity by championing the implementation of the Electoral Act and ensuring compliance by all parties.

“I will promote inclusivity by carrying along vulnerable groups—persons with disabilities, youths, and especially women.

“I will champion electoral and democratic reforms by ensuring IPAC’s recommendations are taken seriously by the ruling party, both in the legislative and executive arms of government.

“I will also ensure IPAC leads by example by setting standards for internal democracy, transparency, and accountability.

“Furthermore, I will foster dialogue and respond to opposition concerns constructively, ensuring mutual respect rather than toxic rivalry. IPAC is not an opposition body; the ruling party is also a member.

“I will ensure the vision and objectives of my party are clearly understood within IPAC so stakeholders understand the government’s direction.”