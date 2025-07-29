APC Dismisses Claims Of Mass Defection In Kebbi 

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, has dismissed rumours that the party is experiencing mass defections to opposition parties.

In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, Kana-Zuru described the reports as false and baseless, stressing that the APC remains united and strong in the state. The statement was also endorsed by Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor.

Kana-Zuru said the party is not losing members, but rather attracting new supporters from other political parties. He noted that the APC continues to grow in strength both in Kebbi and across the country.

“We are growing stronger and stronger in the state and at the national level. Insha’Allah, Kebbi State APC will continue to sustain and maintain its gesture by supporting the masses in the state through different empowerment programs,” he said.

The party chairman highlighted the achievements of the present administration, particularly in infrastructure, education, health, human capital development, youth and women empowerment, and agriculture, describing them as transformative for the state.

He urged the people to disregard the claims of mass defections, reiterating the party’s commitment to the welfare of the people and its steady growth.