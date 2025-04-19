APC Disabled Persons Reject Kwankwaso’s Alleged Move To Join Party

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Persons with Disabilities Support Organization has strongly rejected the alleged plan by the 2023 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to defect to the party.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Kano NUJ Press Centre on Saturday, the group warned that accepting Kwankwaso into the APC would be a grave mistake.

The chairman of the group, Aminu Muazu Fagge, declared: “We unequivocally and categorically reject Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s potential return to the APC. This decision is guided by our commitment to uphold the party’s stability, prosperity, and unity.”

According to Fagge, Kwankwaso’s alleged history of treating political parties as personal property would pose a threat to the party’s cohesion.

“He would render every other person useless and take over the affairs of the party, as seen in his past affiliations,” he added.

The group reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC national leadership under Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, describing their leadership as exemplary.

However, the group welcomed other defectors who genuinely support APC’s growth.

“We maintain zero tolerance for discord. APC is not one person’s property; it’s a great party for all well-meaning Nigerians,” Fagge stated.

He also praised the party’s inclusive policies and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s welfare initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said have empowered Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country.

