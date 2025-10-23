APC Diaspora Hails Tinubu Over Appointment Of Doro As Minister

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the diaspora have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of their own, Dr. Bernard Doro, as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Until his nomination, Doro served as an executive member of the APC in the United Kingdom.

He was nominated on Tuesday to replace Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who vacated the position in July to become the National Chairman of the APC. The President has since forwarded Doro’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Ayoola Lawal, former Secretary of the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, described the appointment as “a progressive step reaffirming the Tinubu administration’s recognition of diaspora expertise as a national asset.”

“President Tinubu has once again demonstrated visionary leadership by appointing a diaspora professional with a proven record of excellence and compassion. Doro’s appointment is not just symbolic but strategic, underscoring the importance of integrating global experience into local transformation,” Lawal stated.

He urged the new minister to leverage the vast human capital and professional resources within the Nigerian diaspora to effectively deliver on his mandate.

“The Nigerian diaspora community is rich with specialists in humanitarian management, empowerment ecosystem development, entrepreneurship, healthcare, STEM, logistics, innovation, and more. Harnessing this global expertise will amplify the ministry’s capacity to deliver impactful and sustainable programmes,” he said.

Lawal reaffirmed the diaspora’s commitment to supporting Doro in advancing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through collaborative humanitarian and development initiatives.

“We stand ready to partner with the ministry in redefining humanitarian response and poverty alleviation—moving from relief to resilience, from dependence to empowerment, and from short-term aid to long-term development,” he added.

Also speaking, Ms. Abimbola Fasanu, Deputy Treasurer of APC UK and Executive Director of Zamani Nexus, an African Diaspora Community Development Organization, said Doro was the best choice for the job.

“The President has again demonstrated his commitment to involving Nigerians in the diaspora in homeland leadership,” Fasanu said. “We appreciate that the Tinubu-led administration is giving Nigerians abroad the opportunity to bring their experiences to bear in moving the nation forward. The diaspora will not disappoint Nigerians.”