APC: Deputy Govs’re endangered species

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday described deputy governors as endangered species. Ganduje, who stated this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, when the Forum of Deputy Governors paid the National Working Committee (NWC) courtesy call, said there is nothing a Deputy Governor does that satisfies the Governor and his aides.

Presently, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu are at daggers drawn. The APC National Chairman, who was a former Governor and a former Deputy Governor of Kano State, said if a Deputy Governor takes bullet for his principal, they will still say he is arrogant, when he walks on the same pace with his principal, they would tag him as lacking respect and when he decides to shade his principal from the back, they would say he is plotting coup. He told his audience that there was nothing a Deputy Governor does that would not attract opprobrium from his principal and his aides. He, however, pleaded with them not to take it to their hearts as it cuts across every institution or agency with deputies.

Ganduje said: “There is no doubt the position of the Deputy Governor is the most controversial position in governance. Not only in Nigeria but all over the world. Except in some nations where some of the governors contest on his own party. The Deputy Governor can contest in another party. And win the election and they work together.

“In Nigeria, it has to be the same ticket. The position of the Deputy Governor as I always say is the most controversial position. That is why God has no deputy. Everybody is a servant. It is a no go area. But we as humans the constitution has to provide for it as a spare tire. And we all know the importance of a spare tire. If you don’t need it when you are normal then you will need it when you are in trouble.” Speaking earlier, the leader of the Forum, former Abia State Deputy governor, Dr. Chris Akomas decried their exclusion from key organs of the party where major decisions are taken. Speaking to journalists on behalf of the deputy governors after their meeting with the APC NWC, Akomas maintained that the interest of deputy governors should be protected due to their invaluable roles in the country. Among the former Deputy Governors that visited the NWC were: Mrs. Paullen Tallen, (Plateau State), Dr. Chris Akomas (Abia State), Prince Eze Madumere (Imo State), Suleiman Argungun (Kebbi State) and others