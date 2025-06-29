APC Denies Diversion Of Funds By Lg In Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has denied the allegation that the state government was diverting the funds meant for the local governments in the state from the federation account.

The state Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro, in a statement, described as baseless the allegation by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that funds accruing to council areas are misappropriated or diverted.

The Chairman of SDP, Mr Gbenga Akinbuli had alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the 18 local government areas of the state by the state government.

However, Otaloro the claims by the SDP are nothing short of a blatant lie from the pit of hell, aimed at misleading the public and creating unnecessary tension in our polity.

Otaloro urged the SDP, led by Akinbuli to exercise caution in their statements and to conduct proper investigations before issuing such unfounded press releases.

According to him, “The truth is that local government funds are released strictly upon allocation from the federation accounts, and at no point has the state government under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa interfered with or misappropriated these funds.

“Since assuming office, Governor Aiyedatiwa has maintained a commitment to democratic governance at the local government level, ensuring that local councils function effectively even in the absence of elections. This approach is designed to prevent any vacuum in governance at the grassroots and to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency.

“It is apparent that Barr. Akinbuli is more concerned with creating sensational headlines to distract from the internal issues plaguing the SDP, including its national leadership struggles and corruption, rather than focusing on the real challenges facing his party. His attempts to meddle in local government affairs, of which he seems to have little understanding, are misguided.

“The local government chairmen, who are the elected representatives of the people, are in the best position to report on the developments within their jurisdictions.

“As a political party, we take pride in the progress reports we receive from local government leaders, who are diligently working to implement our ‘Our Ease’ policy under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration. We encourage them to continue their efforts in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State.

“We, therefore call on the SDP to focus on their internal challenges rather than spreading falsehoods that could destabilize our state. The APC remains committed to fostering a transparent and accountable governance structure that prioritizes the needs of the people.”