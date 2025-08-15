APC Denies Canadian Court Terrorism Ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted viral media claims that a Canadian court declared the party a terrorist organization, describing the reports as “false, misleading, and mischievous.”

In a statement signed on Friday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka (CON), the APC clarified that the case in question, Douglas Egharevba v. The Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness did not involve any judicial declaration against the APC.

The matter, decided on June 17, 2025, by Judge Phuong T.V. Ngo, concerned the applicant’s inadmissibility to Canada under the country’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

READ ALSO:

The court dismissed Egharevba’s application for judicial review after finding that he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which the Immigration Appeal Division (IAD) determined had engaged in acts of subversion under paragraph 34(1)(b.1) of the IRPA.

In his ruling, the judge noted:

“Having found that the IAD’s analysis on subversion was reasonable, this is sufficient to dismiss the application for review. I will therefore refrain from analyzing the IAD’s findings on terrorism.”

According to the APC, the only mention of the party in the entire 16-page judgment was in the Background section, where the applicant claimed to have been a member of the PDP (1999–2007) and later the APC (2007–2017). The APC emphasized that this claim was factually impossible, as the party was not registered until 2013.

The APC stressed that no determination on terrorism was made against it, noting that the court could not have issued such a ruling since the party was neither a party to the proceedings nor accused of any wrongdoing.

“Reports that APC was declared a terrorist organization by the Canadian court are patently erroneous. The court did not, and could not, make such a declaration. Nigerians should disregard this fake news,” the statement concluded.

The party urged members, supporters, and the public to be wary of misinformation and to verify reports before sharing.