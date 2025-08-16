APC Demands Cancellation Of Kano Bye-Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately cancel the bye-election for the Shanono/Bagwai State Constituency and the rerun election for Ghari Constituency in Kano State, alleging widespread violence and disruption.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC claimed that the elections were marred by “extreme violence and disruption by armed thugs across several polling units” in the affected areas.

According to Morka, “verifiable reports from Shanono and Bagwai Local Government Areas and Ghari constituency show voters fleeing polling areas, with deployed security personnel overwhelmed by the violence, making the prospects of a credible election impossible.”

READ ALSO:

He warned that proceeding with the exercise under such chaotic conditions would amount to endorsing electoral violence and undermining the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic process.

“Proceeding with the Shanono/Bagwai Kano State Constituency bye-election and Ghari rerun election in the atmosphere of utter brigandage and outright violent voter intimidation will be against democratic dictates of free, fair and peaceful elections, and set a dangerous precedent for electoral heist,” he stated.

The APC, therefore, urged INEC to “immediately cancel” the elections in order to protect the sanctity of the ballot and safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.