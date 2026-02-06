APC Delivering Economic Stability And Inclusive Governance –Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, has reaffirmed that the growing strength of the ruling party across the country is driven by grassroots acceptance, inclusive governance, and visible economic reforms, not merely by the defection of governors.

Yilwatda stated this during an interview with Trust Television, where he addressed key political developments, economic reforms, party discipline, security collaboration, and preparations for forthcoming elections.

He maintained that the party remains firmly focused on national development and consolidation of democracy. “We are riding on a highway. We don’t take anyone for granted, and we pay attention to every detail,” he said.

The APC national chairman noted that while the media often highlights the defection of governors, the real story lies in the mass movement of ordinary Nigerians including the youths, farmers, women, professionals, and artisans, who are daily aligning with the ruling party because of the impact of government policies.

“What is happening across the country goes far beyond governors. People are seeing value and the difference this administration is making,” he stated.

He cited recent by-elections where the APC performed strongly even in states where governors were not aligned with the party, adding that Kano State is steadily tilting towards the APC due to the palpable enthusiasm among the people. He also highlighted major economic gains under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that governors are now better positioned to deliver development due to improved fiscal policies. “Before now, workers went on strike, pensioners barricaded governors from their offices.

Today, that era is gone,” he said. He disclosed that trillions of naira are now shared monthly from the Federation Account, significantly increasing state revenues, by more than five times in some cases, thereby reducing the need for borrowing.

On inflation, Yilwatda revealed that inflation is on a downward trend, adding that World Bank statistics project Nigeria as the only African country expected to contribute to global GDP growth this year. He emphasized that APC-led governance is rooted in responsiveness. He noted that when Nigerians complained about rising food prices and airline challenges, the government took decisive steps to address them.

He also highlighted flagship social interventions, including: the Student Loan Scheme, which he described as a powerful tool for empowering children of the poor, market women, and ordinary citizens. Yilwatda also listed financial support to over seven million vulnerable households, with 75 per cent of beneficiaries in rural areas and 25 per cent in urban communities.

According to him, “these households are praying for this government.” Reacting to allegations of Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state, the APC national chairman dismissed such claims as baseless.

“Our legal framework does not support a oneparty state, and APC will never promote that,” he said. He added that the party’s success is due to hard work, constant mobilisation, and behind-the-scenes engagement, not suppression of opposition. “It is not our duty to feed our opponents. We are everywhere, mobilising, engaging, and organizing,” he added.

On the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Yilwatda disclosed that the APC had nine credible governorship aspirants, all of whom have agreed to rally behind a consensus candidate ahead of the August poll. “They have all pledged to work together to win,” he affirme, while describing the political atmosphere in Kano State as “electric” due to the growing popularity of APC leadership in the state. Reiterating APC’s core values, he said: “APC is a disciplined party.

Supporters may not all be card-carrying members, but we embrace everyone who believes in our vision.” Yilwatda praised President Tinubu for his selflessness in 2015, noting that he had the structure to become president then but chose to support General Muhammadu Buhari for the greater good of the nation.

He also commended Vice President Kashim Shettima for his unwavering support for the president. On security cooperation with the United States, Yilwatda dismissed criticisms, stating that no country operates an isolated security architecture. “Even the United States relies on multilayered intelligence collaboration.

This is a global best practice, and Nigeria is part of it,” he said. The APC national chairman assured Nigerians that the party’s leadership is not complacent. “We do not underestimate anyone. That is why we work every day. No individual or group gives us sleepless nights. Our focus is service, inclusion, and progress,” he said.