APC Delegation Visits PTDF New Boss, Pledges Support

In a show of solidarity and support, a delegation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Mr Ahmed Galadima Aminu.

The delegation led by the state Chairman of the party, Idris Shua’ibu, and other executive members, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of them as the Executive Secretary of PTDF.

The visit served as an opportunity to also extend felicitations and best wishes to the newly appointed PTDF boss.

During the visit to the PTDF corporate office in Abuja, the APC top brass presented a congratulatory letter to the Executive Secretary.

The letter signed by Shua’ibu and Secretary Dr. Raymond Chidama, encouraged Aminu to ensure optimum capacity development in the area of oil and gas.

The state chairman restated his firm belief in Mr. Aminu’s capabilities to deliver positive accomplishments in his new role.

He said the purpose of the visit was to: “Congratulate and felicitate with our brother Aminu Galadima on his appointment as the ES PTDF.

“This appointment is the first of its kind to our state since we had a Minister, and so we decided to come and have an interface with him.”

The delegation conveyed their message of support and well-wishes to the ES, assuring him of their unwavering support from the home front. Dr Chidama further expressed confidence in Mr Aminu’s ability to deliver on the assignment given to him by Mr President.

In response, the PTDF boss expressed his gratitude for the courtesy visit.

He thanked President Tinubu for the confidence placed in him through the appointment emphasizing his commitment to ensuring that PTDF continues to make significant contributions to the development of indigenous capacities in the nation’s oil and gas industry.