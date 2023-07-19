APC defends Tinubu over alleged conversation with CJN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over allegations that he had discussion with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, over the election petition pending the PEPT, stating that such discussion never existed.

APC, however, called on all party and Nigerians to allow the PEPT to do thing work. In the statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, he said: “We have become aware of a decidedly mischievous and intentionally misleading tweet by one Mr Jackson Ude.

“He alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in telephone conversation with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, in which the CJN purportedly told the President and APC to prepare for a presidential election rerun. “It is disturbing and disgraceful for Mr Ude to fabricate a falsehood of this kind on a matter of serious national importance that is actively under review by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).”