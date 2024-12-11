APC Defends Okpebholo On Budget Presentation Error

The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarrett Tenebe, has defended Governor Monday Okpebholo after stumbling over the budget figures during a presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly on Tuesday.
Following the viral video that surfaced across all social media pages, Governor Okpebholo’s budget presentation shows his repeated attempts to correctly state the budget’s total amount.
In the video, Okpebholo appeared flustered, saying, “The Edo State 2025 Appropriation Bill of 6 billion… 650… 605 billion… 76 thou… 76 million…
“Let me take it again. 506 billion… 605 billion… sorry… 776 billion… sorry, it’s confusing me.”
Reacting to the controversy, Tenebe dismissed the criticism as unfounded, arguing that the governor’s slip-up was a natural human error.
READ ALSO
- Okpebholo Appoints Okhuemoi Official Spokesperson
- Okpebholo Gives LG Bosses 48 Hours To Submit Statements Of Account
- Okpebholo Swears In 3 Judges Rejected By Obaseki
The APC chairman dismissed the backlash, insisting that critics focus on the governor’s performance rather than his error during the presentation.
Tenebe further claimed that the incident reflected Okpebholo’s integrity, contrasting him with past leaders in the state.
“Social media has been agog with our governor’s budget presentation about a mistake on 650 billion and the rest of it all. It’s a normal thing.
“Humans make such mistakes, and a lot of people make such mistakes.
“That is how to know original and innocent people. Monday is not a thief, so he’s not familiar with figures.
“He’s the governor of the state, he’s performing, and he will continue to perform. And anybody who does not like his face should go to hell and burn to ashes, period, and thank you,” Tenebe stated.