APC Defends Okpebholo On Budget Presentation Error

The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarrett Tenebe, has defended Governor Monday Okpebholo after stumbling over the budget figures during a presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Following the viral video that surfaced across all social media pages, Governor Okpebholo’s budget presentation shows his repeated attempts to correctly state the budget’s total amount.

In the video, Okpebholo appeared flustered, saying, “The Edo State 2025 Appropriation Bill of 6 billion… 650… 605 billion… 76 thou… 76 million…

“Let me take it again. 506 billion… 605 billion… sorry… 776 billion… sorry, it’s confusing me.”

Reacting to the controversy, Tenebe dismissed the criticism as unfounded, arguing that the governor’s slip-up was a natural human error.

