APC Defends Akpabio Over Ningi’s Allegation, Call to Resign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the allegation of budget padding by Senator Abdul Ningi and call for him to resign. The party referred to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which made the call for Akpabio’s resignation as meddlesome interloper. According to APC, PDP should be more concerned with its internal problem than to waste time on the internal issues of the Senate.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said Senator Abdul Ningi who made the allegation could not prove his allegation, therefore no reason for anybody to call for the resignation of the Senate President. He said: “It is rather ridiculous that the PDP that is unable to govern itself would seek to dictate to the Senate how it should conduct its proceedings and handle internal matters of discipline of its members.

Exactly how is the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi without first referring the matter to a Senate standing committee proof of a cover up? How is a committee of the full Senate conducting an inquiry in the matter, in full public view on national television, less independent and transparent or in violation of the Senate’s standing rules or any other laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? “Contrary to the PDP’s twisted argument, the Senate neither violated its standing rules and orders nor the Constitution by not referring the matter to a relevant committee.

Rather, placing the matter before the committee of the whole, under public scrutiny, underscored the premium the Senate placed on transparency in the conduct of its proceedings. It was clear for all to see that the author of the allegation was unable to offer any substantiation or justification. “It is eerily comical that the PDP, a party with a sordid legacy of monumental corruption would suggest that the President of the Senate should turn himself to anti-graft agencies for investigation.

This is the entity that turned graft and corruption to statecraft, the same entity that cannot account for funds raised for the building of its own national headquarters, making such a ridiculous call. The PDP should lead by example and heed its own call. “The legislative authority of the Senate includes the authority to make its own rules and adopt its own procedures for discharging its constitutional mandate. That extends to modifying its rules and standing orders in accordance with its rules and procedures, and in observance of all applicable legal and constitutional standards. It also has the authority to discipline its members in accordance with its institutional and constitutional due process.