APC: Defence Minister Not Defeated In His Polling Unit

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to the defense of the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, stating that he did not lose his ward in the bye-election held in Jigawa State last week Saturday.

There has been reports that the Minister of Defence, who was former Governor of Jigawa State lost his polling unit to opposition party in the state. However, responding to this allegation in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, the APC National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, said that was far from the truth.

According to him, the result of the election in the minister’s constituency showed that the he won convincingly in his polling unit. Nasiru said: “APC wishes to clarify misleading reports regarding the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency bye-election, particularly claims that the Former Governor of Jigawa State and Minister of Defence lost his polling unit to the opposition.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the official result (Form EC8A) indicates that APC won convincingly at the minister’s polling unit – PU002, Ward 1, Babura Local Government with 188 votes as against the 164 votes polled by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”