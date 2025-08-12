APC Defectors Thank Tunji-Ojo, Aiyedatiwa, For Warm Reception

A political group, Sunshine Grassroots Network (SGN), has expressed its gratitude to key political leaders in Ondo State for the warm reception accorded to its members following their decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, in a statement signed by its Coordinator and former Deputy Governorship candidate of the Labour Party at the last governorship election in the state, Hon. Dayo Awude, and Secretary, Olu Egbodofo, commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for personally receiving them and for his support towards the success of their defection.

The SGN said the Governor’s assurances had proven that the APC is home for them and open to all.

The SGN acknowledged the role of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo (BTO), initiating the conversation that led to their joining the party.

The statement praised him for his “encouragement and immense support” for the group’s move, describing him as “a performing minister and a good ambassador” of the State.

The group also extended special appreciation to the state chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and the APC leadership at all levels for the “very warm reception” accorded to the group since the beginning of the process, culminating in their formal entry into the party.