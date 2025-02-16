APC: Defectors Identifying With Tinubu’s Economic Reform Agenda

Share

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the gale of defection into the ruling party was a result of people and politicians identifying with the positive results of the economic reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party stated this as a response to the disposition of the former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal that defectors to APC do so because of ‘stomach infrastructure’.

APC, in the statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka carpeted Tambuwal as the most defected politician and could have done so for ‘stomach infrastructure’.

Morka, in the statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, said, “Riled by the gale of defection plaguing his decimated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto South, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, opined that the development was only driven by “stomach infrastructure” as, in his warped view, no politician with conscience would join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“There remains profound wisdom in the saying that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones. That wisdom has clearly eluded Tambuwal, a notorious and vainglorious party defector.

“His comments more aptly characterized his own convoluted record of defections from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007 and back to ANPP and then off to the PDP, and decamping in 2014 to APC and finally crawling back to PDP, ignominiously, in 2018.

“By his assertions, Tambuwal’s itinerant defections were in chase of “stomach infrastructure”, purely self-serving and without any conscience. A wandering politician like Tambuwal lacks the moral turpitude to comment on the intentions of politicians who have defected from a crisis-ridden PDP to our great Party.

“Contrary to Tambuwal’s jibe, members of the PDP are joining APC, ostensibly, to identify with President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic reform agenda in the face of growing and undeniable positive indications of a resurgent Nigeria. Many of the defectors have offered this as the raison d’etre for their defection, quite apart from the fact that the PDP is in a state of bedlam, and is now an unrecognizable shadow of its old self.”

On the positive results of the economic reform agenda, Morka said, “Recently, for the first time in many years, on President Tinubu’s vigilant watch, the country has surpassed its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC’s) quota of 1.5 mbpd. This remarkable feat is attributable to a combination of factors, from vastly improved security to purpose-driven oil sector reforms.

“Similarly, the country has recorded consistent trade surpluses; increased Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs); high yielding stock market; enhanced foreign reserve and numerous other indices of a steadily rebounding economy.

“Instead of begrudging citizens for exercising their fundamental freedom of association, Tambuwal and fellow political villains, like former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, should accept responsibility for the political carnage in the PDP, apologize to their members and maintain a humble and penitent disposition going forward.”

