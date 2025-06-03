New Telegraph

June 3, 2025
APC Dashes Lawmakers’ Hopes, Says No Automatic Tickets

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that it has granted automatic tickets to serving members of the National Assembly, describing the claim as false and misleading.

Reacting to a viral online publication titled “APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members,” the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the report did not originate from the APC and should be disregarded.

Morka stated: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported breaking news report tagged ‘APC Grants Automatic Tickets to All National Assembly Members’ in viral circulation.

“The report is fake news and should be disregarded in its entirety, as it did not emanate from our great party.

“We urge all party members and the general public to disregard the report as fake and of mischievous origin.”

