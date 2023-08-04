APC: Dalori Replaces Kyari As Deputy National Chair, North

The Borno State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori has been elected as the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party.

Dalori, according to the party is to replace Senator Abubakar Kyari who is now a Ministerial nominee.

Dalori from Borno State is the longest-serving state party Chairman and is also the Chairman of the APC state Chairmen Forum.

The new Deputy National Chairman is a political ally of the Vice President, Kashim Shetima.

Dalori was five times Local Government Chairman, two times a member of the Borno State House of Assembly and Special Adviser to Borno State Governor.

The incoming Deputy National Chairman was a member of the Nigeria Railway Corporation Board which was recently dissolved.

Dalori, North East would help the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje to pilot the party and conduct a new National Convention.