APC: Dalori, Azubuike, Others To Be Sworn In As NWC Members

…As Integrity group hails Dalori’s election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) would this week swear in the Deputy National Chairman North, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Dalori is replacing Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is to be sworn in on Monday as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Kyari, who was nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Ministerial position would officially resign his position in the NWC this week.

According to the party source, other members of the NWC that would be sworn in are National Welfare Secretary, Hon. Martins Azubuike, National Legal Adviser from Nasarawa State and Deputy National Publicity Secretary from Kogi State.

While the former National Welfare Secretary, Chief Friday Nwosu from Abia State is being replaced on grounds of his demise, the National Legal Adviser and Deputy National Publicity Secretary are being replaced on the grounds of their resignation from the NWC and the party.

However, the position of the National Vice Chairman North West is still vacant as a result of the resignation of the occupant, Salihu Lukman.

Lukman resigned from the position having disagreed with the leadership of the party on the succession of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman. Ganduje, from North West, succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu from North Central, who resigned under controversial circumstances as a National Chairman, an arrangement Lukman said violates the zoning arrangements of the party.

Meanwhile, the APC Integrity Forum has commended the decision of the party to bring in Dalori as Deputy National Chairman North.

The Integrity Forum in a statement it issued in Abuja over the weekend described his choice as a round peg in a round hole.

The APC Integrity Forum said that the party “has made a decision that will sustain the foundations of the Members of the founding foundation of the party of which our Grand Patron Dalori is one.”

The Forum noted that Hon. Dalori’s appointment is “a result of his wide acceptance across boards ”and his contributions to the upliftment of students within the Northeast region and the country in general.

Since the formation of the party over 10 years ago, Dalori has been one of the front burners that gave it all to the success of the party, especially the triumph of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shetima.

A statement jointly signed by the Coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed, and the Secretary, Chisom Nwakanma also commended the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for acknowledging Dalori’s support for the Association, as the student body insisted that “No doubt, Dalori is now a household name in Nigerian politics and one attribute that differentiates him from his contemporaries is his philanthropic and golden heart.

They quoted NANS as saying, “We are proud to associate and identify ourselves by this noble personality that has assisted hundreds of young Nigerians, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, to be self-reliant.

“His recent Emergence as the National Deputy Chairman of the ruling APC is a testimony of his leadership qualities making him a reference point in the political discourse in Nigeria.

“His wide acceptance within and outside Borno state has brought succour to the party.

“As the Chairman of APC States Chairmen Forum, the party has since continued to gain wide acceptance in Nigeria and outside the country. He has initiated and implemented numerous policies and programmes that have brought so much Youths attention.

“An experienced leader and politician, Dalori was a three-time councillor, member of Borno State House of Assembly and six-time chairman of Konduga local government. Since joining active politics, Dalori has been an active and grassroots politician of high repute that is respected by all and sundry.

“These are the reasons why we the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS Zone E compressing Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba States are proudly associating ourselves with his widely read and documented achievements. We are confident that the APC will be healed and keep soaring higher with his Emergence.”