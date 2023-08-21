APC: Dalori, Azubuike, others to be sworn in as NWC members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will this week swear-in the Deputy National Chairman North, Ali Bukar Dalori as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Dalori is replacing Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is to be sworn-in today as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Kyari, who was nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the ministerial position, is expected to resign his position in the NWC this week.

According to party source, other members of the NWC that are to be sworn-in are: National Welfare Secretary, Martins Azubuike, National Legal Adviser from Nasarawa State, and Deputy National Publicity Secretary from Kogi State.

While the former National Welfare Secretary, Chief Friday Nwosu from Abia State is being replaced on grounds of his demise, the National Legal Adviser and Deputy National Publicity Secretary are being replaced on the grounds of their resignation from the NWC and the party.

However, the position of the National Vice Chairman North West is still vacant as result of the resignation of the occupant, Salihu Lukman.

Lukman resigned having disagreed with the leadership of the party on the succession of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman. Ganduje, from North West, succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu from North Central, who resigned under controversial circumstance as a National Chairman, an arrangement Lukman said violates the zoning arrangements of the party.

Meanwhile the APC’s Integrity Forum has commended the decision of the party to bring in Dalori as Deputy National Chairman North.

The Integrity Forum in a statement it issued in Abuja over the weekend described his choice as round peg in round hole.

The APC Integrity Forum said that the party: “Has made a decision that will sustain the foundations of the members of the founding foundation of the party of which our Grand Patron Dalori is one.”

The Forum noted that Hon. Dalori’s appointment is as “a result of his wide acceptance across boards ‘’and his contributions to the upliftment of students within the Northeast region and the country in general.

Since the formation of the party over 10 years ago, Dalori has been one of its front burners that gave it all to the success of the party, especially the triumph of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

