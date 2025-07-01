APC: Dalori Assumes Office, Promises Party Discipline, Membership Mobilization

The All Progressives Congress (APC) acting National Chairman Ali Dalori has said his administration will focus on party discipline, reconciliation and communication.

He said this yesterday at his inaugural meeting with the National Workings Committee (NWC). Dalori said: “In the days ahead, I will share with you a practical roadmap to guide our work during this interim period.

“It will cover key areas such as party discipline, reconciliation, communication, member mobilisation, and broader stakeholder engagement. “Our core leadership priorities shall be familiarised thoroughly with the APC Constitution, code of conduct, and operational guidelines.”

He added: “We must keep our eyes on the bigger picture: delivering good governance to the people, deepening democracy within our party structures, and preparing for the future with clarity and determination.

“As we head to 2027, we must begin now to strengthen our internal processes, reconnect with our grassroots, and re-energize our structures across all levels.”

“Let me also use this occasion to express, on behalf of this committee, our firm and unwavering support for the bold reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”