APC Crisis: We’re Happy Adamu, Omisore Resigned –PGF

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on, Wednesday, said they were happy with the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore. The PGF Chairman and the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who stated this, also said that the duo of Adamu and Omisore were also happy they resigned.

Adamu and Omisore resigned last Sunday from the National Working Committee of the party. Since the resignation of Adamu and Omisore in a controversial circumstance, the party has been turned into turbulence of who be- comes the national chairman. Some party chieftains in the North Central have started indicating interest and gathering their political associates to project their interest.

The APC governors in their consultations to stabilise the party met Wednesday night. The chairman of PGF, Hope Uzodinma, addressing the media after the meeting, said: “We had a very successful meeting, I’m sure you must have heard, which I’m a also aware that some of you are anxious to know what is going on in our party and the country, but we deliberated in so many issues that have to do with our party, the APC.

“You must have heard of the resignation of the national chairman of our party and the national secretary of the party. Those are voluntary actions that have been taken and with due respect to our national chairman and our secretary. We commended the wisdom in what they have done and they served us well in the party. We are happy with the services and the party is united, there is no crisis in the party.

“Their resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party. There is an acting chairman now and there is acting secretary.” Speaking on the increase of fuel pump price and the effect, he said: “The current hardship occasioned by the price increase on both food and petroleum products, and cost of living is being addressed. The sub-national government is working with the Federal Government and tomorrow there would be National Executive Council to discuss further on that.

“The constitution of the party, in the absence of substantive national chairman, the deputy national chairman from the same zone would take over, and the deputy national secretary would also take over; and that was what has happened in our great party and we are happy with it.”