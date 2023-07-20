APC Crisis: We’re Happy Adamu, Omisore Resign – PGF

The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum have said that they were happy with the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyinola Omisore.

The PGF Chairman and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who stated this on Wednesday also said that the duo of Adamu and Omisore were also happy they resigned.

New Telegraph had reported that Adamu and Omisore resigned last week Sunday from the National Working Committee of the party.

Since the resignation of Adamu and Omisore in a controversial circumstance, the party has been turned into turbulence regarding who becomes the National Chairman.

Some party chieftains in the North Central have started indicating interest and gathering their political associates to project their interest.

The APC governors in their consultations to stabilize the party met Wednesday night.

The chairman of PGF, Hope Uzodinma addressing the media after their meeting said, “We had a very successful meeting, I’m sure you must have heard, which I’m also aware that some of you are anxious to know what is going on in our party and the country but we deliberated in so many issues that have to do with our party, the APC.

“You must have heard of the resignation of the National Chairman of our party and the National Secretary of the party. Those are voluntary actions that have been taken and with due respect to our national chairman, our secretary.

“We commended the wisdom in what they have done and they served us well at the party, we are happy with the services and the party is United, there is no crisis in the party.

“They are happy; we also are happy. So, we are in support of their actions and they would continue to be commented on and be respected and recognised for the services they have rendered to our great party.

“Their resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party. There is an acting chairman now and there is an acting Secretary.”

Speaking on the increase in oil pump price and the effect, he said, “I decided to do with the controversial social media posting of our upcoming FAAC, we are aware that the result of the removal of fuel subsidy will increase the volume of money that would be received by us during the Federation Account meeting and we are working with Federal government to ensure that the process of that FAAC will be utilised in a manner that the citizens of the country are happy, the Labour happy, we also the practitioners happy. And also the Economic of the country would be protected, our economic managers supported to ensure that our… Margin is not tempered within the International market instead to improve upon. So what has happened is something that we should be happy about.

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase on both food, Petroleum products and cost of living is being addressed. The sub-National government is working with the Federal government and tomorrow there would be National Executive Council to discuss further on that.”

Asked that the constitution of the party does not allow for a caretaker he said, “l don’t know if you have become supreme court to interpret the constitution of our party but I can tell you that there is no problem in our party. We won our last election landslides, we are working hard and next election I’m sure next election we would even win better.

“The constitution of the party in the absence of substantive National chairman, the Deputy National Chairman from the same zone where the National chairman comes from would take over and the deputy national secretary would also take over and that was what has happened in our great party and we are happy with it.”