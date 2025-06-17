APC Crisis: We Must Rise Above Internal Frictions – Alkali

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Gombe State, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, has called on party members to avoid internal crises that could harm the party’s unity and prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Alkali made the appeal on Tuesday in reaction to the controversy that followed the APC North East stakeholders meeting held on Sunday in Gombe.

Tensions erupted at the meeting after some stakeholders endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term but failed to extend the same endorsement to Vice President Kashim Shettima, a development that sparked outrage among party loyalists in the region.

In a statement titled “A Call for Calm Ahead of 2027: Reflections on the North East APC Stakeholders Meeting”, Alkali urged restraint and political maturity from all party members, warning that premature posturing could undermine the party’s cohesion and legacy.

“As a long-standing and committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I feel compelled to appeal to all party stakeholders, leaders, and supporters — especially across the North East — to exercise caution, demonstrate political maturity, and remain focused on the unity and stability of our great party,” he said.

Alkali emphasized that while differences of opinion are normal in a democratic setting, the APC must prioritize unity and the achievements of the current administration under President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

“Now is not the time for premature posturing or muscle-flexing. We are barely midway through the current administration, which is still focused on implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda. Our priority must remain consolidating the progress made, particularly in securing the nation, reviving the economy, and restoring public confidence in governance,” he stated.

He warned that internal divisions could send the wrong message to Nigerians who are relying on the APC for stability and national development.

“The North East has played and continues to play a pivotal role in the APC’s success story. We must, therefore, rise above internal frictions and recommit ourselves to constructive dialogue, inclusive engagement, and party discipline,” Alkali said.

He called on APC leaders at all levels to remain calm, act wisely, and stay focused on the long-term vision of the party.

“Let us close ranks, protect the integrity of the APC, and work together to ensure the party continues to serve as a platform for national renewal and inclusive development,” he concluded.

