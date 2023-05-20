New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
APC Crisis: NWC intervention, Welcome Development –Nkire

Foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has said that the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to intervene in the frivolous suspensions and flagrant expulsions of notable leaders in many states of the federation is a welcome development.

Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the ruling party, described the action of the NWC as “a bold stitch in time, which shouldn’t have waited for anytime longer.” The pioneer leader of Abia State caucus from 2014 to 2018, stated that those suspending and expelling eminent members of the party, either lacked knowledge of the history of APC or were simply power-hungry.

The elder statesman noted that those who knew the history of the APC would remember that the party was a child of circumstance with a mission to insure the peace, security and well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians. He added that turning the party into a crisis-ridden and litigation-prone entity was a situation that would not have augured well for both the party and the country, if allowed to fester.

Nkire expressed gratitude to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC leadership for their foresight in acting early to prevent a breakdown of peace and harmony in “the victorious and forward-looking party.”

