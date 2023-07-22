APC Crisis: Lukman Warns Against Endorsing Ganduje As National Chairman

Amid the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, the National Vice Chairman for the North-West, Salihu Lukman has expressed his concern about the rumoured choice of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State to succeed Adamu as the party interim Chairman.

Lukman in a letter dated July 21 and addressed to the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) warned that such support might be detrimental to both President Bola Tinubu and Ganduje.

The letter, which was addressed to Ganduje, President Tinubu, and members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), was also headlined “APC National Chairman: PGF should serve as the Conscience of APC.”

The prospect that the APC governors, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzondimma, may be considering electing Ganduje as the party’s next head disturbed Kaduna political figure, Lukman added.

He said, “While it is within the right of Progressive Governors being a very critical power bloc within the APC to endorse any candidate for the position of National Chairman, to make such decision public in whatever manner is unfair to both President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party who are not members of PGF. It is even unfair to Dr. Ganduje who is being endorsed.



I served PGF between August 2013 and February 2022 as Director General. I am fully conversant with the conventional approach toward managing consultations between PGF and the party.

“Whenever PGF is privileged to reach an agreement with the President, being the party leader, on matters affecting the party, PGF takes necessary steps to first meet with the NWC or at the least the National Chairman. “Where such decisions require pronouncement by organs of the party, PGF uses its influence within the party to negotiate the buy-in of members of the relevant organs. That has been the tradition.” Senator Abdullahi Adamu and former National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, were both accused of disregarding party rules and underestimating party institutions. Lukman criticised the action as being reminiscent of those same behaviours. The leader of the APC has urged the party’s governors to maintain their customary position as the party’s conscience. He pleaded with them to follow the party’s zoning plan instead of relocating the APC chairman’s post outside of North-Central. He said, “Given the implication of such endorsement in terms of being unjust and unfair to the North Central region and given that the position of the National Chairman is zoned to North Central based on which zoning for leadership of National Assembly was decided, it simply suggests that the PGF has deviated from its traditional role of acting as the conscience of the party. “If PGF is to act as the conscience of the party, even if assuming as it is being promoted in the public that the endorsement is coming from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the PGF I know would have taken every step to convince the President otherwise and if the President insisted, they would have shielded the President by owning the decision. But to handle the endorsement in the way it appears in the public is unfair to President Asiwaju Tinubu and unfair to Dr. Ganduje who is being alleged to have put so much pressure on the President, which is not true. “I want to strongly appeal to Your Excellency, as the PGF Chairman to kindly return PGF to its conventional role of acting as the conscience of the party by ensuring that the party always takes the right decisions, which will protect the interest of every member, every region and all interest. “The PGF under Your Excellency’s leadership must not be seen to be promoting or condoning decisions that are liable to acts of injustice and unfairness to any member, section of the country, or interest.””1