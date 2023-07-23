APC Crisis: Like Adamu, Like Oshiomole

Last week the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu resigned or was removed from office depending on the angle you look at it. This has been a source of concern to party members as this was one removal too many. For this, JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM in this report looks at the similarities between Abdullahi Adamu and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, also a former National Chairman removed from their positions in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)

On Monday 17 July, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was removed from office through resignation forced on him by the leadership of the party. Adamu’s offenses ranged from in-subordination, violation of the party’s constitution, alleged embezzlement of party’s funds and more. The Chairman who was elected into office in March 2021 barely stayed one year and four months.

The two term governor of Nasarawa State came with a tall political resume, having served as governor of a state, two time Senator, Minister, State party chairman, Attorney General of a state and Secretary Board of Trustees (BoT) of one time ruling party. Adamu had confided in a political associate that he was ready to go.

His traducer was also the traducer of the former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State, Salihu Lukman. Lukman, the APC National Vice Chairman, North-West was the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) during Oshiomhole’s regime as APC National Chairman and he held him account- able, as he criticised him at all times.

Lukman criticism of Oshiomhole and the latter’s suspension from his ward in Edo State, which metamorphosed into court case led to his sack and consequent dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). The then Director General of the PGF had accused Oshiomhole of running the APC as a Sole Administrator. According to him, no organ of the party was working except the NWC-led by the former governor and now Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

While plans to sack him was underway, Adamu had moved to save his job as he penultimate week held a meeting with the APC State party Chairmen. In that meeting, it was alleged that he had solicited their support against any vote of no confidence on his person and leadership. This was alluded to when the Secretary of the APC State Chairmen Forum and the Chairman of Cross River State party, Alphonsus Oga dismissed any infractions in the party.

Before he was sacked, Oshiomhole unlike Adamu only spent two years. He was elected APC National Chairman in June 2018 and was sacked on June 2020. He conducted the party’s primaries and national convention for the 2019 general elections. As APC National Chairman, he was also accused of embezzling the proceeds from the party’s primaries. A party chieftain, by name Yusuf said one thing common with the party leaders is lack of accountability.

From Oshiomhole to the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who came in as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee to Adamu, they had been accused of mismanaging the party’s resources. The party member said the difference between Oshiomhole and Adamu was that he (Oshiomhole) invested in the elections of party’s candidate in 2019, while Adamu-led NWC did not do that in the 2023 general elections.

However, reminded that Adamu invested in the face lifting of the party’s National Secretariat, the party member said, “this money came from governors and not the proceeds of the sales of forms.” Another party member, simply identified as Kamcy, is of the opinion that the process of emergency of the national leaders, especially the national chairmen have been instrument of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, through the influence of President Tinubu when he was APC National Leader.

Oshiomhole, who succeeded Oyegun served for two years and he was butted out and the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni was brought in as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee.

When Buni was forced out in 2022 after serving for 2 years, Adamu, who was recently sacked, was brought in. Adamu’s National Chairmanship from onset was said to be an aberration as he was not one of those considered for the position then. The candidates considered then for the position were Senator Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa State) and Senator Sani Musa (313) (Niger State). A party source revealed that the choice of Adamu by former President Muhammadu Buhari, former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi was to stop Tinubu from emerging as APC Presidential candidate.

The party source said that Al-Makura was the choice of APC members but some persons felt he was closed to Tinubu and decided to bring in Ad- amu who never liked anything about Tinubu. “You could also see that Adamu had demonstrated that dislike and antagonism against Tinubu’s aspiration, candidature and President.” Another source said that right from the onset, he was in support of the presidential aspirations of the im- mediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Since the emergence of Tinubu as President, the preident’s loyalists have been going for the party chairman’s jugular. In the removal of Oshiomhole, the governors played a major role, while in Adamu, the President and his political associates did that. Adamu never had any open problems with APC governors. Although he has been removed, some persons feel that it is another battle in the APC as he would fight back.

“Adamu has a political reach,” a source said. The source also has stated that the reason why Tinubu is considering another Northern former governor is to placard the Northern and whittle down Adamu’s turbulence. A source close to the presidency said in the search for replacement, “the party needs somebody that must command respect of party members and the Presidency. The National Chairman should not be a position to settle political associate. ”

It is likely that Niger might be out of the consideration, since the National Vice Chairman North Central is from the state,” the source said. At a caucus meeting held on July 18 with serving and past governors, National Assembly Party Caucus and some members of the National Working Committee, his replacement was top on the agenda However, the APC National Vice Chairman, North -West, Salihu Lukman, who has been a vanguard of APC as a true progressive party has also warned about the choice of some persons to lead the party. Lukman actually has said that the choice of the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje to lead the party violates the principles of power sharing in the party, therefore unjust and insensitive. He posited that the Chairmanship should also be retained in North Central and if possible in Nasarawa State.