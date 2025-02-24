Share

The State Minister of Housing, Yusuf Atta, has said that he still stands firmly on his position that the Kano State All Progressives Chairman (APC) Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas must be removed otherwise he is ready to do away with his Ministerial Position and the Party.

Yusuf Atta said in reaction to Abbas’s statement that he was not a party member and they don’t know how he was given Minister, “Abdullahi Abbas knows who I’m I since 1999 and all my Deputy majority and Speakership positions were won under APC.”

He said, “We cannot accept Abdullahi Abbas to continue as Chairman of our Party after carelessly making us lose power because of his misguided disposition”.

Atta noted that because of the unguided remarks of Abdullahi Abbas they lost power and were rejected by all during the last elections, therefore they cannot allow him to continue doing what he is doing.

He said, “I’m ready to do away with my Ministerial Position and even decamp out of the party, nothing is there moreover power is being given by God and nobody will force me to remain in the party with this Man there”.

“Unfortunately, all the misguided remarks made by Abdullahi Abbas were done actively with the National Chairman of APC around and there was never a time he was cautioned.

