APC Crisis: Ganduje Overrules Kalu, Edu; Inaugurates NWC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Al- haji Abdullahi Ganduje has overruled APC leaders in Abia and Cross River states by dropping their nominees for National Working Committee (NWC). He did this against the protests and complaints of party members and stakeholders from Cross River and Abia states. Abia State stakeholders and caucus had protested the nomination of the former state party Chairman, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, as the replacement for the late Friday Nwosu as National Welfare Secretary.

According to the state party stakeholders, the choice of former Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Azubuike by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu hit the rocks. Kalu as leader of Abia APC nominated Azubuike as replacement for Nwosu but the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma nominated Nwankpa. Also, for Cross River State, Ganduje jettisoned the replacement of the National Women Leader from the state to inaugurate the one from Edo State chosen by the former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

The former APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, nominated Mrs. Stel- la Odey-Ekpo (Cross River State) as her replacement in the NWC but Ganduje accepted the nomination of Dr. Mary Alile Idele (Edo State) from Oshiomhole. The Cross River State APC had protested against the nomination of Idele by Edo APC over Odey-Ekpo but Ganduje went ahead to inaugurate them.

Inaugurating the NWC members at the event which took place about 9pm at the NWC Hall of the party, he urged the new members to take their task dutifully adding that there is a lot of work to be done to reposition the party. Addressing the gathering, Ganduje who acknowledged the discontentment of some states said their issues would be looked into. According to him, all the people earlier presented by their states for NWC membership but later dropped would be carried along in the APC administration.

On the forthcoming gov- ernorship election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states will be held on November 11, the APC boss said that very soon members of the Campaign Council will be inaugurated. He also said that the inauguration would be held in the respective states to also let the people of the affected states have the feel of the party going into the election.

Those inaugurated were: Deputy National Chairman North; Hon Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno). National Vice Chairman North West, Hon Garba Datti Muhammad (Kadu- na), National Legal Adviser, zoned to North Central; Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa), Deputy National Publicity Secretary zoned to North Central, Duro Meseko (Kogi), Zonal Organizing Secretary zoned to North Central, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo (Kogi), National Welfare Secretary zoned to South East, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa (Abia) and National Women Leader, zoned to South-South, Dr Mary Alile Idele (Edo).