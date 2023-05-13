APC Crisis Deepens As Tajudeen, Wase On Collision Course

Google PLuse 0

The crisis thrown up by the All Progressives Congress’ naming preferred choices for principal officers of the National Assembly has grown deeper with Tajudeen Abbas (party’s choice for Speaker) and Idris Wase current Deputy Speaker heading for a collision course.

At separate meetings yesterday with their re – spective groups, both dug in, pushing their claims to the exalted office. Vice president elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, while calling for support for Abbas warned against having a rancorous National Assembly, saying it will affect the relationship between the legislature and executive, denying the people dividends of democracy.

Shettima gave the warning when Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna) and Benjamin Kalu (Abia), endorsed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of the House of Representatives speaker and deputy met with him and 180 members of the Joint Task-10th Assembly Abuja on Friday.

The Joint Task is a multiparty caucus of members elect, which is principally made up of supporters of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and supported by the G-5 governors loyalists led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state. Addressing the Joint Task lawmakers numbering about 180, Shetimma said former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 election as a result of a rancour following the emergence of Aminu Tambuwal as speaker of the House against his party’s wish.

Shettima said: “I will take upon myself to reach out to the other contenders. Rt Hon Betara is my brother. We are from the same subregion, we are from the same state and I have the best relationship with him. I met him two nights ago, I will sustain that. Around 1pm today, I met with Wase, the deputy speaker. We will continue with the engagements so we can have a rancor-free Assembly.

“When Obasanjo lost grip of the National Assembly, his first tenure of was a failure. President Buhari could do little in his first term because of rancorous relationship between the executive and the legislature. What was accomplished in the last four years was because of the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislature.

“When President Goodluck Jonathan lost grip of the National Assembly when Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal emerged as the speaker, that rancorous relationship culminated in his defeat in 2015 general election. Mariam Onuoha is my friend, I will reach out to her.” Justifying the choice of Akpabio for Senate President, Shettima said: “What we are trying to avoid is a situation whereby the number one citizen, member two citizen, the number three citizen, the number four citizen, the number four citizen are all of the same faith.

That will validate the negative narrative of Islamization of Nigeria.” He also advised Abass and Kalu that if they emerged presiding officers of the House they should carry other political parties along in the distribution of committee chairmen. In his remarks, Abass who expressed gratitude to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his deputy assured that under them there will be harmonious legislative/executive relationship for the progress of the country.

“We are very grateful to you, the president-elect and to the party for finding us worthy for the leadership. I want to assure you that we will not disappoint the party. We will work harmo – niously with the executive,” he said. North Central hasn’t produced Speaker in 24 years – Wase However, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase while declaring his intention to contest in Abuja Friday night said the North Central is the only zone that has not produced speaker in the last 24 years.

“It must also be noted that it is only the North Central in the entire country that has not produced the Speaker in 24 years after the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999. “Fellow Nigerians, Nigeria is built on the supremacy of the law and the sacredness of the Constitution for justice to reign and to keep the peace in the country.

“It is on the strength of this that I offer myself to contest and serve as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly in clear deference to Nigerian constitutional provision and with your full support and understanding of Nigerians so that the journey we began together long time ago can continue to prosper.

“The new lawmakers and leaders of the people that will be joining the 10th Assembly should act in unison to water the nation’s democratic fountain by applying the law to shape the nation’s destiny for peace through their support for the North Central and my humble self to emerge as Speaker.

“As Speaker, I hope to build a solid coalition of interests of national importance to achieve a common goal. “While the primacy of national interest will be of utmost importance, I shall be guided by the six-point agenda of my party (APC) while also actively supporting in the most honest manner the opposition parties as they strive to support legislations that seek to address the concerns of their constituents and Nigerians in general.

Our legislative agenda will always address other matters of interest”. He said “We need to build on the successes recorded so far within the context of national laws and support Nigerian international commitments that seek to promote national interest and welfare of all Nigerian citizens.

“Your presence here in large numbers demonstrates and reinforces not only my personal conviction, but also our collective goal and aspiration to rally round a thorough-bred lawmaker who is imbued with national spirit to lead the assembly of the representatives of Nigerians in a renewed energy to achieve our development goals as a nation.

“Fellow Nigerians, and my colleagues in the House of Representatives in particular, today marks the day of making a choice in our determination to continue to build hope in our people by our deliberate option to ensure that our path to greatness that we started charting since democratic governance returned to Nigeria in 1999 is no longer truncated, but must be widened in our determined efforts to build on the successes we have achieved in our democratic journey for a corporate and collective goals as a nation for the prosperity of her people.

“There is no doubt that we are all aware of the daunting challenges that confront our country today as a nation. The roads are rough and the tasks are tough but the challenges are not insurmountable. “What we need is a deliberate choice to poach for the right people with fervent patriotism, energy of the spirit, commitment, competence and focus, to lead the charge in our determined journey to national redemption”.

Wase noted that “Today, we face various daunting challenges that task our vision, capacity, patriotic spirit, competence and resolve to confront these challenges head-on in the most deliberate manner to achieve the success that we all need to build hope in our people that a better Nigeria is possible and achievable.

“Indeed, the task before us is to overcome all the tribulations that threaten our heritage of honour, hard work, enterprise and development in the context of Nigeria’s leadership in Africa and her prime place in world affairs.

“We are mindful of these challenges, and with the collective responsibility of all Nigerians, and the leadership in particular, we shall continue in our efforts towards growing Nigeria to a prosperous nation by eliminating all the threats on our path and ensuring that the challenges that had been defeated so far are not reversed to threaten our existence all over again.”