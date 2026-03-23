APC Crisis Brews In Bauchi Over Alleged Plot To Alter Congress Outcome

…Seeks Tinubu’s Quick Action, Demand Justice

Fresh cracks have emerged within the Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following allegations of attempts to tamper with the outcome of the party’s recent state congress.

A coalition of APC stakeholders and 75 support groups, speaking at a press briefing on Monday, accused “a few powerful interests” of plotting to replace candidates who emerged victorious during the March 3 – 4 congress.

The group made their position through the Chairman of the Advisory Board and Secretary, Comrade Barrister Jibrin S. Jibrin and Ibrahim Y. Muhammad said the exercise, which produced a new executive led by Muhammad Hassan Tilde, was widely observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the media.

They claimed that those behind the alleged manipulation were responsible for the party’s poor performance in previous elections and warned against a repeat of what they described as “past mistakes” in 2019 and 2023.

According to the coalition, the delay in inaugurating the new executives in Bauchi, unlike in other states, raises concerns about interference from vested interests.

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC national leadership to step in and ensure that the will of party members is respected.

The development signals potential internal strife within the party in Bauchi as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Those who were elected into various executive offices are: Alh Muhammad Hassan Tilde, Alh Mustapha Zirami and Alh Yakubu Muhammad, among others, as State Chairman, Secretary and Organising Secretary of the party, respectively.

Our correspondent reports that no fewer than 75 groups across 20 local government area councils converged to express their concerns over what they describe as a plot to manipulate the outcome of the earlier Congress results.