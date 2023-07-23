APC Crisis: Allow Tinubu To Make Informed Decision, Chieftain Tells PGF

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on members of the party to allow the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to make an informed decision on who replaces the former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in whatever capacity. The Chieftain, who craved for anonymity, also said the President should not use such an office of the National Chairman to settle politicians, who failed to secure Vice Presidential slot from him.

According to him, the office of the National Chairman of the ruling party is such a sensitive and turbulent one and should be giving to a party man with high level of respect and acceptability. He said: “Anything short of this would also push the party into another crisis that would lead to the sack of the chairman or all National Working Committee members. “Since the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyinola Omisore, resigned last week, the party has been thrown into crisis over those who would replace them at the NWC. The former national chairman and Secretary were from North Central and South West respectively and they were elected to serve four years.

“However, their resignation has created vacuum for replacement with the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari and Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Festus Fuanter, acting as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.” Announcing the resignation of Adamu and Omisore to the media officially last week, Kyari said he would act as National Chairman while the Deputy National Secretary, Fuanter would act as National Secretary.

According to him, a process would be put in place to fill the vacant positions in the NWC of the party. However, since the resignation of the National Chairman and Secretary, some party members have indicated interest to occupy the position of National Chairman. Most of them are from North Central and especially those who contested the position with Adamu.

They are: former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; Senator representing Niger East, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa; former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara and Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hon. James Faleke. They all are from the North Central where Adamu came from. However, a former Governor of Kano State, North West, Abdullahi Ganduje, is said to have shown interest for the position. Ganduje is said to be the preferred candidate of the leadership of the party. The APC Chieftain, said: “The leadership of the party should refrain from making the past mistake of allotting APC NWC positions to cronies.

“A National Chairman of the party must be a man or a woman, who must command respect and be able to articulate an acceptable vision for the party. “Anything short of this is to make the party retrogressive the more.” Meanwhile, the APC National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Lukman, has called on the APC governors to rescue the party. According to Lukman, the APC governors, under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum are the conscience of the party and should direct it aright by advising the President right and taking right decisions for the party. Lukman frowned at the consideration of the Ganduje as the APC National Chairman.

In a letter he addressed to the PGF Chairman, Senator Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State and copied to the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC NWC and Ganduje, he said: “It is quite troubling that Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) under Your Excellency’s leadership is being reported to have decided on adopting Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to become the next National Chairman of APC.

While it is within the right of Progressive Governors, being a very critical power bloc within the APC to endorse any candidate for the position of National Chairman, to make such decision public, in whatever manner, is unfair to both President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders of the party who are not members of PGF. It is even unfair to Dr. Ganduje, who is being endorsed.

“I have served PGF between August 2013 and February 2022 as Director General. I am fully conversant with the conventional approach towards managing consultations between PGF and the party. Whenever PGF is privileged to reach agreement with the President, being the party leader, on matters affecting the party, PGF takes necessary steps to first meet with the NWC or at the least, the National Chairman.

Where such decisions require pronouncement by organs of the party, PGF uses its influence within the party to negotiate the buy-in of members of the relevant organs. That has been the tradition. “As a member of NWC, I feel highly slighted that I am only encountering such endorsement in the media. Coming shortly after the resignation of Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively, who were accused of undermining organs of the party, it raises questions as to whether PGF under your leadership share the commitment to restore constitutional order in APC and return the party to its founding vision.

Given the implication of such endorsement in terms of being unjust and unfair to the North Central region and given that the position of the National Chairman is zoned to North Central based on which zon- ing for leadership of National Assembly was decided, it simply suggest that the PGF has deviated from its traditional role of acting as the conscience of the party.

“If PGF is to act as the conscience of the party, even if assuming as it is being promoted in the public that the endorsement is coming from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the PGF, I know, would have taken every step to convince the President otherwise and if the President insisted, they would have shielded the President by owning the decision. But to handle the endorsement in the way it appears in the public is unfair to President Tinubu and unfair to Ganduje, who is being alleged to have put so much pressure on the President, which is not true.

“I want to strongly appeal to Your Excellency, as the PGF Chairman to kindly return PGF to its conventional role of acting as the conscience of the party by ensuring that the party always takes the right decisions, which will protect the interest of every member, every region and all interest. The PGF under Your Excel- lency’s leadership must not be seen to be promoting or condoning decisions that are liable to acts of injustice and unfairness to any member, section of the country or interest.”