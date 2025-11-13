APC: Credible Membership Registration To Boost Transparency, Accountability

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday emphasized that a credible membership registration process will enhance transparency and accountability in party management.

The party’s National Organizing Secretary, Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu, made the statement during a one-day training workshop for APC’s 36 state chairmen in Abuja on the e-registration exercise, which the party is set to embark upon.

Argungu described the event as a crucial step in the ongoing efforts of the National Working Committee (NWC) to reposition the APC as a modern, digitally driven, and people-centered political party. He explained that the objective is to establish an efficient, transparent, and inclusive membership system that reflects the true strength and reach of the ruling party across Nigeria.

The session follows a series of workshops conducted across the six geopolitical zones, involving State Organizing Secretaries and three representatives from each senatorial zone. “Those sessions focused on the operational aspects of the e-registration system and top-down training. Today’s programme, however, ensures that our State Chairmen, custodians of party structures at the state level, fully understand both the technical framework and strategic importance of this initiative,” Argungu said.

He emphasized that the exercise is not merely administrative but a transformational reform that will strengthen the foundation of the ruling party. Through this initiative, APC aims to build a credible and verifiable digital database of members nationwide, improve transparency and accountability in party management, enhance communication and coordination between the National Secretariat and the grassroots, provide a reliable tool for congresses, primaries, and election planning, and strengthen the party’s mobilization base ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Argungu noted that these reforms reflect the collective commitment to modernization, inclusivity, and organizational excellence, emphasized by President Tinubu, the leadership of the National Assembly, and the NWC. He further outlined the critical role of State Chairmen, saying their responsibilities include providing leadership and supervision throughout the e-registration process, ensuring proper training and support for all members, mobilizing existing and prospective members to register digitally, guaranteeing fairness, inclusivity, and transparency during implementation, and maintaining open communication with the National Secretariat for updates, feedback, and coordination.

Declaring the workshop open, the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, represented by Alhaji Muazu Bawa Rijau, the National Vice Chairman (North Central), described the event as a significant milestone in strengthening the party’s internal structures as a model of innovation. Rijau added that the leadership sees digital transformation not as a choice but as a necessity for the APC to remain a progressive, people-oriented party, ensuring growth, credibility, and sustainability.