APC Creating Self Electoral Funeral – Lukman

With allegations of lack of internal democracy in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the former National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman had warned that the party was creating itself an electoral funeral.

Lukman, who stated this in his write-up: Challenges of Democratising Political Parties, said this was the process that destroyed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party that governed from 1999-2015.

He expressed concerns and regrets that the members of APC that gathered together against PDP in 2014 over lack of internal democracy are the ones indulging in preventing internal democracy in APC.

He said, “Sadly, the same people who aggressively and successfully mobilised Nigerians against the PDP based on the ‘one man, one vote’ campaign are also behaving exactly the way PDP leaders behaved between 2003 and 2015. Painfully, in the process, a party that emerged with so much promise, APC, winning the support of Nigerians is almost destroyed and on a a daily basis creating conditions for its own electoral funeral. As loyal members of the APC, we must remind our leaders that parties become more prone to electoral defeat when they resist or block internal pressures for leadership change.”

Some members of Edo State APC have been accused by the national leadership of the party of trying to foist a governorship candidate on the state party for the September governorship election.

The National Leadership has been also accused of bias in managing crises in the state party.

Lukman in his write -up further stated, “APC’s electoral victory in 2015, for instance, could be partly explained based on the refusal of PDP leadership to recognise and respect the yearnings of party members and leaders. It was the inability to respect internal yearnings for change that produced the splinter group of New PDP, which eventually joined the merger that produced APC in 2013. Combined with other factors outside PDP, especially the ability of leaders of the opposition parties under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples’ Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) to negotiate a successful political merger, which bolstered public confidence, APC’s electoral victory of 2015 was resoundingly accomplished.

“Since 2015, having won the elections at the national level, emerged as the ruling party in the country, the structures of the APC have increasingly become narrow. Meetings of organs are not taking place, and access to leaders has become very difficult, if not impossible. Unfortunately, most demands for access are reduced to a question of access to opportunities for political appointments and other privileges largely because that is also the prevailing reality. In the process, the opportunity to manage governance differently by producing policies that are representative and responsive to the interest of Nigerians is lost. Consequently, we end up constantly reproducing old realities whereby the business of political parties, including the APC is limited to producing candidates for elections.

“Should we allow that to continue? Being members of the APC, what are our options in terms of engaging our leaders to open the party and allow internal competition to take place, especially on the question of producing candidates for election?

“Without attempting to directly respond to some of the criticism by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole about engaging issues publicly, it is important to draw attention to the fact that the issues we are dealing with border on the survival of our democracy and ensuring that our democracy is responsive and representative.

“These issues test the strength of our loyalties as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Should our loyalty to the party be stronger, or should our loyalty to our country be stronger? The danger of loyalty to our party becoming stronger will reduce us to the status of being members of a secret cult.

“No member of any political party has signed any oath of allegiance that subordinates him or her and therefore makes them operate as members of a cult.

“Expectedly, Nigerian political parties are required to be open through meetings of their structures, as provided by their constitutions. The big drawback is that when the structures of political parties don’t meet there are no penalties. With meetings not taking place, individual leaders make decisions, which directly affect members with grave consequences on the electoral prospects of the party.

“To mitigate these consequences, party leaders then pushed themselves to the overdrive electoral mode of rigging elections.

“Once that is the case, politics is no longer about developing strong relations with citizens. This is completely unacceptable. To take Comrade Oshiomhole back to his analogy of the family, it must be recognised that this is like the hurtful incidences of forced marriages, which exist in our families.

“As members of our respective families, we had to come out publicly to fight such menace with all our convictions, even if it means losing all the privileges, which being family members may guarantee.

“We must appeal to our leaders, including Comrade Oshiomhole not to be carried away by the aura of being today’s rulers and conduct themselves in the same mode previous rulers of Nigeria conducted themselves.

“As party members, we are left with hardly any option but to engage our leaders publicly, given that the structures of our party, APC, are closed, and we don’t have the kind of access that would enable us to influence the decisions of our leaders.

“It also should be emphasized that as much as possible in engaging issues publicly, many party members do so with respect, but sadly, the response of leaders is hardly the case. Because of disagreement with the decisions of leaders, many of us are condemned and most times called abusive names.

“Perhaps, it is important to remind our leaders where we are coming from. Nigerians fought against the military, campaigned for democracy, and eventually won the current Fourth Republic in 1999.

“Between 1999 and 2015, we had PDP as a ruling party, which took Nigerians for granted by blocking internal democracy within PDP on account of which Godfathers took over the PDP and imposed candidates for elections across the board. Led by the APC, in 2015, Nigerians rose to defeat the PDP.

“Having emerged as a ruling party since 2015, APC leaders have become just like the PDP, blocking all avenues of internal party contests. With every election, the situation is getting worse.

“Internal contests within the APC are reduced to whether the party should abandon its founding vision and collapse into the conventional way of organising political contests in the country. The founding vision of the party is about having all party members participate in the process of producing candidates for elections through direct primary.

“In fact, the debate around direct or indirect primary has been a constant issue in APC since 2014. Part of the experience is that aspiring politicians and by extension godfathers continue to impose their preferences, with the direct consequences of undermining initiatives within the party to develop new organisational frameworks that can allow for broader participation of members. This reflects Antonio Gramsci’s thesis that ‘the old is dying and the new cannot be born.”