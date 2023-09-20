APC Court Victory: Demolish Shops To Return To Owners, Party Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has led hundreds of party supporters to one of the demolished shopping complexes, Kofar Mata Eid Ground in a prayer session.

The prayer session, according to the party Chairman was to thank Almighty Allah for their victory at the State Governorship Elections Tribunal which returns Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the winner of the 18th March 2023.

Speaking after the prayers, Abbas said Kano people have every course to celebrate the returns of the APC because they are the party and government that feel the feelings of the citizens.

“We are back to correct the wrongs and the imperial tendencies meted out on you our beloved Kano citizens be rest assured that things will return to normalcy and your businesses will boom again”.

Abbas, notes that Kano as a Commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria has been relegated to the backdrop in the few days of NNPP’s illegal government, but now with the returns of the APC things will be put to soundtrack.

“We are going to return all demolished Shops to those who were victimized and their hard-earned wealth where destroyed, this is a promise and we will certainly fulfil it”, Abbas said.