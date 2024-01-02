APC Council Unveils George Akume Foundation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, on Monday, inaugurated a foundation in celebration of the 70th birthday of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The Director-General, Seyi Bamigbade, made the announcement in Lagos, highlighting that the foundation aims to champion the principles that the former Benue State governor has steadfastly upheld throughout the decades

The foundation will advance the philanthropy and humanitarian campaign for which Akume stands; it would empower youths with business grants, support widows and the less-privileged, offer scholarships, and provide educational materials to communities in Benue and the North Central in general,” Bamigbade said.

The Director-General, Seyi Bamigbade, disclosed the appointment of Prince Ademola Adetokunbo Ade-John as the inaugural chairman of the foundation’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

Bamigbade appealed to philanthropic individuals and donor agencies to join forces with the council in its efforts to enhance the well-being of Nigerians within their communities, aligning with the Renewed Hope agenda of the current administration.