APC Convention: Umahi Inaugurates Transportation, Accommodation Sub-C’ttee

The Minister of Works and Chairman of the Transportation and Accommodation Sub-Committee for the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Dave Umahi, on Tuesday inaugurated the committee in Abuja.

The committee, which comprises about 50 members, includes the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, and former Governor of Niger State, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, among other party leaders and government officials.

Presenting the opening remarks, Umahi said the composition of the committee reflects the importance the party attaches to the responsibilities entrusted to it.

He said: “The composition of this committee reflects the importance the party attaches to the responsibilities entrusted to us. With governors, ministers, senators and senior party leaders represented here, it is clear that the party expects this committee to play a critical role in the successful organisation of the convention.

“Distinguished colleagues, as we all know, the success of any large national gathering such as our national convention depends not only on the political processes that take place but also on the efficiency of the logistical arrangements that support it.

“Delegates must arrive safely and on time. Our leaders and special guests must be properly accommodated. Transportation between hotels, airports and the convention venue must be well coordinated.

“When these logistics work smoothly, the convention proceeds seamlessly. When they fail, even the most carefully planned events can be disrupted. It is therefore the responsibility of this committee to ensure that accommodation and transportation arrangements for the convention are properly planned, well coordinated and professionally executed.”

The Secretary of the committee and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who was represented by Engr. Aderemi Oseni, presented the key responsibilities of the sub-committee.

Dangiwa explained that the committee’s responsibilities would include coordinating hotel accommodation for party leadership, delegates and special guests; arranging transportation for VIPs and delegates; managing airport reception and transfers; and ensuring efficient movement between hotels and the convention venue.

He noted that given the scale of the convention and the number of participants expected from across the federation, the assignment would require careful planning, strong coordination and timely execution.

“Today’s meeting is intended to enable us formally commence our work, review the committee’s terms of reference, consider the proposed operational structure, examine the preliminary logistics plan and agree on the next steps required to deliver on our mandate,” he said.

He emphasised that early planning was essential to secure hotel capacity, mobilise transportation resources and establish the operational coordination systems required for the convention.

Dangiwa expressed confidence that with the experience and leadership represented in the committee, members would work together to ensure that the APC 2026 National Convention is conducted in an organised, efficient and successful manner.

He added that the responsibilities of the sub-committee also include identifying, securing and coordinating suitable accommodation arrangements for delegates, party officials, special guests and other accredited participants, ensuring adequate capacity and appropriate standards, preferably close to the convention venue.

Other responsibilities include engaging hotels and other accommodation facilities to negotiate block bookings, develop room allocation frameworks and coordinate rooming lists for different categories of participants, including VIPs, delegates and officials.

The committee will also plan and coordinate transportation arrangements for delegates, officials and special guests, including airport pick-up and drop-off services and shuttle movements between hotels and the convention venue.

In addition, it will mobilise and manage vehicles required for convention operations, including vehicles for VIPs, shuttle services, logistics movements and operational support.

It will also establish systems for the orderly reception, transportation and departure of delegates and guests, including airport reception points, dispatch coordination and movement schedules.

Following the remarks and the formal inauguration of the committee by Senator Umahi, members proceeded into a closed-door meeting.