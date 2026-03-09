The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Sunday joined other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intensify preparations for the party’s forthcoming National Convention with an inspection of the proposed venue in Abuja.

According to a statement from Francis Nwaze, Special Adviser, Media to Umahi, the Minister participated in a meeting of the APC National Convention Sub-Committee on Venue, where he serves as Vice Chairman.

The committee is chaired by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

At the meeting, members reviewed key logistical arrangements aimed at ensuring a smooth and well-organised convention. The discussions covered critical areas including security, branding, VIP arrangements, uniforms and other operational issues required for the successful hosting of the event.

Following the meeting, members of the committee proceeded to Eagle Square, the designated venue for the convention, for an on-the-spot inspection to assess the level of preparedness and identify areas requiring further attention.

Nwaze said, “The inspection formed part of ongoing efforts by the party to ensure that the venue meets the necessary standards ahead of the major political gathering expected to attract delegates and party leaders from across the country.”

Nwaze further stated, “Beyond his role on the Venue Sub-Committee, Umahi also chairs the National Convention Sub-Committee on Accommodation and Transportation. Under this committee, preparations are ongoing to ensure seamless movement and adequate lodging arrangements for delegates and party stakeholders expected to attend the convention.”

Party officials said the inspection was part of broader measures by the APC leadership to guarantee that the convention is well coordinated and hitch-free, concluded the Minister’s Special Adviser.