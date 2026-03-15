APC Convention: N’central Leaders Back Yilwatda For Re-election

Ahead of the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some party chieftains from the North-Central zone have thrown their weight behind the National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, urging delegates to support his reelection.

The party leaders, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said Yilwatda had stabilised the ruling party within a short period and deserved another term to consolidate on his achievements.

Yilwatda emerged as APC National Chairman in August 2025 following the resignation of former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, who had led the party after the 2023 general elections.

Before Yilwatda’s emergence, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, briefly served in an acting capacity for about one month. The Plateau State-born politician is the eighth National Chairman of the APC since the party was formed in 2013.