APC Convention: Mohammed Idris, Aderonke Lead Media Strategy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to hold a global media briefing ahead of its 2026 National Convention, as part of efforts to outline its preparations and expectations for the high-profile gathering.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who also serves as Co-Chairman of the convention’s Media and Publicity Committee.

Speaking at a committee meeting on Tuesday, Idris said the press conference, scheduled for Thursday, would provide Nigerians and the international community with key insights into the party’s readiness for the convention.

He urged committee members to work collaboratively, emphasising the need for unity, sacrifice and discipline in communicating the party’s message.

According to him, the APC must continue to reflect strong internal democratic values, noting that the party’s leadership has consistently adhered to due process.

The convention, slated for March 27 to 28 in Abuja, is expected to serve as a significant milestone in strengthening the party’s internal structures and reinforcing its democratic credentials.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Special Adviser on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare; Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu; and House of Representatives spokesperson, Akin Rotimi.

Also present was Arabinrin Aderonke, Technical Adviser on Broadcast Media to the NRS Chairman, whose role is seen as pivotal in shaping the convention’s broadcast strategy and ensuring effective media coverage.

Other attendees included Tunde Rahman and several committee members tasked with delivering a successful convention.