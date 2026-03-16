APC Convention: Minister Inaugurates Media, Publicity Sub-C’ttee

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday inaugurated the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the 2026 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

Idris, who also serves as Co-Chairman of the committee, described the upcoming convention as a significant milestone in the life of the ruling party as it continues efforts to strengthen internal democracy and consolidate its vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“It is my honour and privilege to welcome you all to this important occasion as we formally inaugurate the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the 2026 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the Minister said.

He noted that the convention would provide an opportunity for the party to reaffirm its commitment to national progress and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the administration of President Tinubu is currently undertaking bold reforms aimed at repositioning the nation for sustainable growth and long-term development.

“As a party, the APC remains committed to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, and this forthcoming convention provides another opportunity to demonstrate our unity, discipline and shared commitment to national progress,” he said.

The minister emphasised the strategic importance of the committee, stressing that effective communication would be key to the success of the convention.

“In today’s fast-paced information environment, the success of any major political event depends greatly on how effectively its message is communicated to the public,” Idris said.

He explained that the committee’s role goes beyond publicity, adding that members are expected to ensure accurate information dissemination, promote transparency, coordinate media engagement, and project the processes and outcomes of the convention to Nigerians and the international community.

The minister also disclosed that the committee would be divided into seven groups to enhance efficiency in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He urged members to approach the assignment with professionalism, creativity and a strong sense of duty, while leveraging available media platforms to ensure wide and positive coverage of the convention.

“By leveraging media platforms within our reach, we must ensure that the convention is widely and positively covered, while upholding the highest standards of credibility and integrity,” he added.

Idris congratulated members of the committee on their appointment and expressed confidence that their collective experience would contribute significantly to the success of the 2026 APC National Convention.