APC Convention: Ex-LAwmakers Back Basiru’s Return As National Scribe

The National Forum of Former Legislators has thrown its weight behind Senator Ajibola Basiru ahead of the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), endorsing his bid for re-election as National Secretary.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Raphael Igbokwe, the forum described Basiru as a seasoned administrator whose experience and leadership have contributed significantly to strengthening the internal structures of the ruling party.

The group noted that at a time when the APC is preparing for a crucial convention, continuity in leadership remains vital to sustaining stability and consolidating the party’s achievements.

Igbokwe said, “Senator Basiru has demonstrated a rare blend of administrative competence and institutional memory, which has helped to stabilise the party’s operations over time.”

He added, “As the party approaches another defining moment, retaining tested and capable hands in key positions is critical to maintaining unity and ensuring steady progress.”

According to him, Basiru’s tenure has been marked by discipline, organisational efficiency, and a deep understanding of party administration, qualities he said are indispensable for the party’s growth.

The chairman further stated, “Our endorsement is anchored on his proven capacity to bring people together and manage the complex dynamics within the party with maturity and fairness.”

The former legislators also emphasised that Basiru has consistently demonstrated commitment to inclusive participation, particularly by engaging both young and experienced stakeholders within the party.

“He has shown openness in leadership by creating room for broader participation across different segments of the party, which is essential for long-term cohesion,” Igbokwe noted.

They added that re-electing him would ensure seamless coordination within the party’s secretariat and enhance its readiness for future electoral contests.

The forum also urged delegates to the convention to support candidates with capacity and institutional knowledge, stressing that such qualities are necessary to deepen internal democracy and strengthen the party’s national outlook.

“Delegates must prioritise competence, experience, and loyalty to the party’s ideals as they make their choices at the convention,” he said.

Basiru, a former senator, has been widely endorsed by various groups ahead of the convention, with supporters citing his administrative competence and loyalty to the party as key reasons for backing his re-election.