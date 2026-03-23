APC Convention C’ttee Showcases Readiness, Backs Tinubu For 2027

Key figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed strong confidence in the party’s preparedness for its forthcoming national convention, declaring readiness to reclaim political dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after an environment-focused road march tagged: “Let’s go green”, in Abuja, Co-Chairman of the Environment Sub-Committee and former Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, said the exercise demonstrated the party’s capacity, unity, and commitment to delivering a peaceful and successful convention.

Ayade noted that the APC is “repositioning and reloading” with a clear agenda to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, adding that the party remains focused on returning to power with renewed energy and direction.

He commended the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration for maintaining cleanliness across the city, describing it as a reflection of effective governance.

“We have shown that we have the capacity, energy, and vitality to drive the convention in absolute peace. We are focused on building a new Nigeria that puts the people first,” he said, adding that the event would culminate in a symbolic “calisthenic dance” to demonstrate readiness for the electoral contest ahead.

Also speaking, Secretary of the Sub-Committee, Senator Uche Ekwunife, aligned with Ayade’s position, emphasising that the APC is not only prepared for the convention but also fully mobilised for the 2027 elections.

She expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima would be returned to office with overwhelming support.

“We are prepared, confident, and ready. In 2027, APC will win decisively and return President Tinubu to office,” she stated.

Ekwunife also acknowledged the leadership of the Convention Central Coordination Committee, chaired by former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, as well as other party stakeholders for their support and commitment.

In his remarks, Masari commended the sub-committee for what he described as a well-organised initiative, noting that their actions reflect the party’s readiness for both the convention and future electoral contests.ß

“APC is ready. You can see the energy and commitment. Challenges are part of life, but they do not define us,” Masari said.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, highlighted the significance of integrating environmental awareness into the party’s activities, noting that climate change remains a critical global concern. He praised the initiative and reiterated the importance of ongoing reforms under the Tinubu administration.

Dogara acknowledged that while reforms may be challenging, their long-term benefits would justify the efforts, expressing optimism that Nigerians would ultimately support the administration’s agenda.

“This convention is an opportunity to showcase what the party can do and to render account to Nigerians. As the benefits of these reforms begin to manifest, there will be clear reasons to support President Tinubu’s return,” he said.

The event drew participation from party leaders, lawmakers, and stakeholders, reinforcing the APC’s message of unity, preparedness, and determination ahead of its national convention and the 2027 general elections.