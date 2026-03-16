APC Convention: Crisis Looms Over NWC Positions

…As Working Committee members push for re-election

…Groups purchase forms for Yilwatda, Alile-Idele

Tension is mounting within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its forthcoming National Convention, as controversy grows over the process for electing members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

While several members of the current NWC are reportedly pushing for re-election, other party members seeking to join the committee are demanding an open and transparent contest for the positions.

It was alleged that only one Nomination and Expression of Interest form was printed for the offices of National Chairman and National Secretary, and that the forms were meant for the current occupants of those positions.

However, an aspirant for the office of National Secretary, Oyiborume Paul Yovwe, has decried what he described as the denial of the nomination and expression of interest forms.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Yovwe said he followed the official procedure for obtaining the form, which costs N7.5 million, after the party published its convention guidelines.

According to him, he proceeded to the bank to make payment before presenting his teller to the party’s financial department for confirmation and issuance of an official receipt.

Displaying the payment documents, he alleged that party officials later declined to convert his teller into a receipt after informing him that the position of National Secretary had already been assigned to another individual.

The Delta State-born aspirant claimed he was told the position had been reserved for the current National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, who is from Osun State.

“I went to the financial department for them to clear my payment and convert the teller to a receipt, but they refused. When I asked why, I was told that the form for the position of National Secretary had already been assigned to one person,” he said.

Yovwe described the development as unfair and questioned how a serving party official could allegedly be guaranteed a position without an open contest.

“How can someone be a judge in his own case? This is the ruling party, and a national convention is coming up, yet aspirants are not being allowed to obtain forms or campaign,” he added.

Meanwhile, two groups — the Prince Simon Ali Support Organisation and the Renewed Hope Women’s Network — have purchased Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the re-election of the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the APC National Women Leader, Mary Alile‑Idele, respectively.

While the APC National Chairman position is zoned to the North Central, the National Women Leader position is zoned to the South-South.

The Director-General of the Prince Simon Ali Support Organisation, Dominic Alancha, told journalists after presenting a bank draft for the purchase of Yilwatda’s forms that the group’s action was aimed at reinforcing its earlier call for the retention of the party’s zoning arrangement.

“You will recall that in January we addressed the press where we called for the retention of the zoning formula in the party, which places the national chairman position in the North Central,” he said.

“We believe the national chairman has the capacity and competence to move this party forward and lead us into the next election with assured victory. That is why we have come today to purchase his nomination and expression of interest forms under the Prince Simon Ali Support Organisation.”

Alancha also commended Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the retention of the zoning arrangement, expressing confidence that the upcoming convention would be inclusive and hitch-free.

On her part, Joyce Viyanto Antonza, speaking on behalf of the women stakeholders, described Alile-Idele as a tested mobiliser, inclusive leader and strategic builder of party structures.

She said Alile-Idele’s tenure has strengthened women’s participation in the party, expanded grassroots mobilisation for the APC and actively promoted the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu across the country.

The women stakeholders noted that under her leadership, the APC women’s structure has become more coordinated, vibrant and effective in advancing the objectives of both the party and the administration.

They stressed that their decision to purchase her forms was not merely symbolic but strategic, reflecting what they described as a growing national consensus among APC women that continuity in leadership would consolidate the gains recorded during her tenure.

“As women stakeholders from across the country, we believe leadership should be sustained where it is delivering results. Dr. Mary Alile-Idele has demonstrated capacity, commitment and vision, and we are proud to stand firmly behind her,” they said.