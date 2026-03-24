APC Convention: 7,200 Delegates Expected At Eagle Square

About 7,200 delegates drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to attend the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold at Eagle Square in Abuja, on Saturday.

Party leaders, including the APC National Chairman, Netanwe Yilwatda, and the Chairman of the 2026 National Convention Central Coordinating Committee, former Katsina State governor Aminu Bello Masari, have assured members that the convention will proceed smoothly without disruptions.

Ahead of the screening of aspirants for national party offices, the Chairman of the Aspirants Screening Committee and Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, said the process would be conducted based on fairness, equity and adherence to the law.

During a programme titled “A walk for a clean and safe environment,” organised by the National Convention Environment and Sanitation Sub-committee, Yilwatda said the party was focused on ensuring a successful convention.

Represented by the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, the APC chairman said the party remained confident of overcoming any obstacles.

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He said, “We are prepared, and we look forward to Saturday when the convention will be held. We are here to celebrate. We are here to ensure that the nation already understands that we are not just doing the convention. We are also preparing for our primaries. So, we are ready.”

Yilwatda added, “Are there challenges? Yes, but they are ones that are surmountable. Whatever challenges we can have for Saturday’s convention can be overcome. APC has shown that it is resilient, built and anchored on time-tested ideology.”

Masari also expressed confidence in the party’s readiness for the event.

He said, “We are ready. You can see that we are ready. Yes, there are some challenges, but do you live life without challenges? Exactly, there are some. When you left your house to come here, didn’t you face challenges? Other traffickers will interrupt you. Life without challenges is meaningless.

“As for our readiness, why are you asking the obvious when you have seen it? I can tell you that we are ready, and the event will go on as planned.”

Former Cross River State governor Ben Ayade, who serves as vice chairman of the sub-committee, said the party had demonstrated the capacity to successfully organise the convention.

He said, “What we have done has shown that we have got capacity, energy and vitality to drive the convention in absolute peace.

“As a party, we are really repositioning and reloading to create a new Nigeria that will show clearly that we are focused on returning to government with a clear agenda to put people first and above.”

Ayade also commended the performance of President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Indeed, it is very clear that our president has done so well. And so we are here to celebrate the convention and, of course, the adoption of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The secretary of the sub-committee, Senator Uche Ekwunife, said the party was not only preparing for the convention but also positioning itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She said, “We are not just prepared for the Convention. We are prepared for the 2027 election. When we are going to return our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“We want to let them know that we are not just green. We are ready. We are prepared. We are confident that in 2027, APC is going to win by a landslide with 90% of all the votes cast in Nigeria, and President Tinubu is coming back.”

Deputy Chairman of the Convention Central Committee and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, assured that the convention would exceed public expectations.

He said, “I want to assure you that everything we are going to do about this convention will go beyond the expectations of the Nigerian public.”

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also expressed optimism that the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration would eventually produce positive results.

He said, “I want everybody to know that just like injury has pain, the healing process, too, carries pain. I know what a lot of our brothers are talking about. They are not talking about economics, but we are feeling it.

“The reforms being embarked upon, obviously, will take time. And I’m happy that we have a president, someone who is courageous, someone who is dedicated to the progress of this country. As the benefits of the reforms begin to crystallise, Nigerians will see clearly why we should return him.”

Dogara added that the convention would provide the party an opportunity to present its achievements ahead of the next election cycle.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji assured aspirants that the screening exercise would be transparent and impartial.

He said, “We are going to be transparent. We are going to be fair. We are going to be just to all of them. The party has guidelines that guide what we’re going to do. We are going to do everything in accordance with the constitution of the party and the Electoral Act. So, they don’t have anything to fear.”

The Deputy Secretary of the screening committee and former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, explained that about 30 aspirants would be screened for various positions within the party’s National Working Committee.

He said the positions had been divided into three categories to enable different teams of the committee to handle the exercise simultaneously.

Co-chairman of the committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, described the screening as an important test of the party’s internal democratic process.

He said, “Whatever we do now will be for generations to come. I am one of the beneficiaries of such foundations today.

“This is not just about the APC; it is for the country. We have a mandate to screen aspirants who will lead this party effectively and efficiently.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, expressed confidence that the opposition would not be able to prevent President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Speaking when he hosted members of the City Boy Movement from Abia State, led by its coordinator Lucky Igbokwe, Kalu said the administration’s achievements and its deliberate inclusion of young people in governance would help secure victory for the president.

He said, “As for 2027, it is a done deal. We will campaign with our policies and projects.”

Kalu also highlighted the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whose projects in Abuja he described as evidence of the administration’s performance.

He added that his support platform, Renewed Hope Partners, would continue to mobilise grassroots support for the President ahead of the next election.