APC Constitution: Aiyedatiwa Advocates Internal Democracy

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has called for inclusive reforms in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-west, emphasizing the need to strengthen internal democracy and entrench merit-based leadership.

Speaking at the APC South-west Zonal Public Hearing on the amendment of the party’s constitution, Aiyedatiwa described the event as “a South-west Zonal Public Hearing of historic gravitas and enduring institutional value,” adding that it was “not a routine political engagement” but a solemn democratic exercise reflecting the APC’s ideological confidence, organizational maturity, and reformist resolve.

The Governor stressed that political parties endure not only by winning elections but by building strong internal institutions, describing a party’s constitution as “not a procedural manual alone; it is its ethical anchor, its governing philosophy, and the prism through which power is exercised, restrained, and legitimized.”

He commended the National Executive Committee for constituting the APC Constitution Amendment Committee under the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review and strengthen the 2022 constitution (as amended), calling the decision one rooted in statesmanship, foresight, and fidelity to democratic principles.

Highlighting the nationwide consultative process, Aiyedatiwa said internal democracy “is not an option for the APC; it is fundamental.” He praised the inclusivity of the engagement, which brought together international democracy-support institutions, civil society organizations, women and youth groups, persons living with disabilities, legislators, party administrators, and grassroots representatives.

“A constitution that excludes voices ultimately weakens the institution it seeks to guide,” he said.

The Governor also emphasized the symbolic and strategic importance of hosting the South-west session in Akure, describing the region as “the intellectual engine room of progressive politics in Nigeria.” He highlighted Ondo State’s history of free education, social welfare, and accountable governance, as well as its contemporary commitment to reforms, transparency, and people-centered development.

He urged delegates to approach deliberations with open minds, disciplined judgment, and a deep sense of historic responsibility, warning against narrow interests and short-term calculations. “The APC of the future must continue to be a party where rules are clear, processes are credible, participation is guaranteed, and leadership emerges through merit, service, and integrity,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa also commended the chairman, members, and secretariat of the APC Constitution Amendment Committee for their diligence, as well as delegates and stakeholders whose submissions would enrich the process and shape its final outcomes.

In his remarks, Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Femi Hazmat highlighted the South-west’s long-standing role as a bastion of progressive ideas and leadership. He recalled the contributions of earlier progressives in strengthening party structures, promoting grassroots mobilization, and ensuring institutional continuity. Hazmat urged delegates to view constitutional reforms as a tool for consolidating the APC’s democratic credentials, strengthening internal cohesion, and safeguarding equitable representation across gender, age, and special interest groups.

In his welcome address, Ondo State APC Caretaker Chairman Engr. Ade Adetimehin received delegates and highlighted the party’s growing membership. He cited the recent defection of former Deputy Governor Hon. Agboola Ajayi and pledged that in the 2027 elections, the state would not only replicate its previous performance but double the votes delivered to the party.

Delivering the keynote address, Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, a member of the Constitution Amendment Committee representing the South-east, noted that the committee was constituted on 26 February 2025 under the party’s national leadership, alongside governors including the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum. She emphasized the mandate to review the constitution in line with the demands of a growing membership and an evolving political landscape.

Onuoha stressed the importance of inclusivity, noting that the APC has become a national platform attracting members from other political formations. She drew attention to Article 7 of the constitution, which promotes affirmative action for women, youth, and persons with disabilities in party appointments and elections, adding that loyalty and service should be rewarded.

In his vote of thanks, APC National Vice-Chairman (South-west), Dr. Isaac Kekemeke, encouraged members to participate actively in the ongoing e-registration exercise. He explained the absence of some national officials, citing simultaneous engagements, including the reception of a prominent party figure in Plateau State.

Kekemeke urged delegates to deliberate on party membership, financial contributions, candidate selection, and mechanisms for protecting the interests of women, youth, and special groups, while also stressing the need to harmonize multiple versions of the APC constitution to eliminate confusion within the National Working Committee.