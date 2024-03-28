APC Constitutes Zonal Leadership

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted zonal leadership for the party. The leadership is made up of six governors from the six geopolitical zones. The governors are: Hope Uzodinma (Imo) South East, Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) North East, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) South West, Bassey Otu (Cross River) South South and Abdulrazak (Kwara) North Central.

The terms of reference given them are: to coordinate the governors of the zones always, identify and participate more on the activities of the party: Initiate periodic interface between the governors of the zones with the leadership of the party; Liaise with the party to commence immediate process of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved party members in the geopolitical zone.

Others are: Mobilise governors of the zones to effectively and physically participate in party activities in the zone; Consult with governors and resolves some issues that will further enhance the progress and unity of the party; Assists the party on resource mobilisation in serving the party; and participate in any other activity that may be assigned by the party. In his speech, the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, reiterated his position that there would be no business as usual in the party.

He said: “When we said business would not be as usual, we said usually especially in an emerging country political parties are just for election and after election they become dormant. “We want to change the narrative. We want our political party to be active throughout the year.” Reacting to the party’s decision to form the leadership, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said: “We’re very delighted and happy that the party in its wisdom introduced this new policy of properly coordinating the party.”