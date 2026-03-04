APC Congress: We’re Set For Big Victory For Tinubu, Abba In Kano

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has said that with the peaceful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Kano, the party is fully ready to secure a big victory for President Tinubu and Governor Yusuf in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

“With the successful conclusion of the congresses at the ward, local government, and now state levels, we are, by Allah’s grace, well prepared for the 2027 elections. Victory will be ours at all levels, as the good people of Kano State remain solidly behind us.”

He said the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano was peacefully and successfully held in the early hours of today at the Indoor Hall of Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

“At the end of the exercise, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, Salisu Maje Ahmed Gwangwazo, and Professor Yusuf Mohammed Sabo emerged as Chairman, Deputy Chairman, and Secretary, respectively, among others.

“I congratulate the newly elected leadership of our party in Kano State and wish them a successful tenure as they steer the affairs of the APC to greater heights and victories.

“I also commend the State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, and all other stakeholders of our party for the orderly and peaceful conduct of the exercise, which was devoid of rancour and acrimony.

“I thank the over 2,400 delegates drawn from the 44 Local Government Areas of our state for their discipline, unity, and commitment throughout the process.”