APC Congress: Sanwo-Olu Urges New Exco To Ensure Fairness, Equity, Justice

Logos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tasked the newly elected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to ensure inclusivity, fairness, equity and justice are at play at all times. He also charged the party to reposition as a national reference point through unity, inclusivity and internal democracy.

Speaking at the party’s State Congress yesterday, the governor said Lagos APC has proven its commitment to a common goal of building the best party structure in the country, unmatched by any other.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I can tell the entire nation that the APC in Lagos is above uncommon standards. “We have shown that the party structure in Lagos is next to none in the entire country. We have demonstrated that the party is supreme. “We have shown to everybody that for us in Lagos, we are imbibed and we are strengthened by our unity.

“We have demonstrated here today that we have a single and a common purpose to ensure that the party formation, the party structure in our state is the best and it’s next to none.

“To our new executive committee members and the entire exco of our party in Lagos, under the able leadership of Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has just given a word of assurance and an affirmation that they will commit themselves to the growth of our party.

“Mr. Chairman, the party is supreme at all times. We want to con-gratulate you once again for the entire delegate believing in your leadership, believing that you are the right man for the job. “And all of you that have been reelected or new ones that have joined, we want to congratulate you.

“The charge is very simple. You have a responsibility to take this party in the state to a level that it becomes a national reference point. “You have to take this party in Lagos State to a level that it becomes a national reference state party. “A national reference state party in ensuring that inclusivity, fairness, equity and just is at play at all times.

“That ensures that everybody that wants to be part of our house, there is a room for them and that the tenets and the objective of the party, you hold on to it.”

Sanwo-Olu extended special appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, adding that under his leadership, the party ensures ample room for everyone who wishes to join, while upholding its core objectives and fostering an environment where all members can participate meaningfully.

In an acceptance speech, Ojelabi highlighted the party’s strengthened structure and electoral successes. He urged party members to deepen internal unity, expand inclusiveness, and consolidate the APC’s dominance in Lagos ahead of future electoral contests.

He said: “I stand before you today deeply honoured by the trust and confidence you have once again placed on me to serve as the party chairman of APC Lagos State for another term. “This moment is not just a celebration of my reelection.

It is a testament to the unity, strength and enduring dedication of our party to the progress and prosperity of Lagos State and our dear nation. “This is a time for us to work together, engage deeper, and ensure that APC continues to lead the way in delivering good governance and sustainable development of our people.

I urge you all to remain steadfast, focused, and united. “The future of Lagos State and Nigeria depends on our dedication and our ability to work together. “Let us strengthen our bonds, reach out to every community, and ensure that no voice is left unheard and no hand is left idle in this mission.”

Ojelabi acknowledged the support of key stakeholders within the party and across government institutions. He commended President Tinubu for his leadership, Governor Sanwo-Olu and members of the National Assembly for what he termed their role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy, and lauded the synergy between federal and state actors, which he said has translated into infrastructural growth